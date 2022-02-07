Lee (Photo: @willlee)

MEREDITH CORP. SVP/Head of Digital, Entertainment Group WILL LEE is joining NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO as COO, starting MARCH 14th. LEE is a former VP/Digital Content and Programming at THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER.

"NPR is a media force and a news institution like no other in the world. Its journalistic mission is more essential and critical to the American public than ever before," said LEE. "I'm truly honored to join this incredible team and work closely with NPR's remarkable network of Member stations to ignite and drive continued growth, transformation, and brand momentum to reach new and more diverse audiences everywhere they encounter NPR."

"WILL is a creative and successful digital media leader who has spent his career transforming legacy media brands by expanding and growing audience engagement and revenue. He understands that to serve NPR's critical public service mission we must meet audiences where they are — on the radio, and on other on-demand platforms and devices," said NPR CEO JOHN LANSING. "WILL is also keenly aware of the unique competitive advantages of NPR, most notably the scale and strength of our 252 Member stations."

