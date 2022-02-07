Prime Opening

CHRIS PETLAK’s recent move to mornings on HUBBARD BROADCASTING Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 1/18) has HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/ Brand & Content-PD JIMMY STEAL looking for a new co-host to join LISA ALLEN.

The station is looking for someone who is creative, fun and pop culture-focused to deliver uniquely compelling daily on-air, podcast and digital/social content.

STEAL is searching for a person who ranks number one with Adults 25-54 and is able to create a buzz on-air, as well as INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK and TIKTOK.

If this sounds like you, you're asked to send your great, break-thru content and understand that “DJs” are not what the job and station are all about.

To apply, head to https://hubbardbroadcasting.com/, AND please submit LINKS to aircheck, digital content, (social posts, videos, client endorsements, artist interviews), ratings, bio to jsteal@hubbardradio.com. Hubbard is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

