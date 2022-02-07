Lisa Worden To Be Honored March 22nd At MUSEXPO

Global music business and showcase event MUSEXPO returns with the 26th annual Creative Summit in BURBANK, CA from MARCH 20th-23rd. In its first in-person event since 2019, the MUSEXPO is confirming participation from music, media, technology and consumer brands from around the world. The MUSEXPO Creative Summit joins a week–long series of events that includes the Global Synch Summit and A&R Summit, as well as the GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT, all coinciding as part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK, and taking place MARCH 20th-25th.

MUSEXPO’s Creative Summit will deliver key insights to the evolving global music business from A&R, publishing, digital, streaming, brands, synch, live, management, distribution, multi–media, technology, blockchain, marketing, radio, NFTs, Web3, Metaverse and more, while also delving more deeply into the most important aspect of our global music business:the songs and the artists. Find the full list of speakers here and the schedule here.

In addition, MUSEXPO Creative Summit will include the presentation of its coveted “International Music Person of the Year” award during a special VIP Awards Gala Luncheon on TUESDAY, MARCH 22nd. MUSEXPO will present this honor to one of the most influential and respected influencers in the radio and music community, iHEARTMEDIA's VP/Rock & Alternative and PD of Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES, LISA WORDEN (NET NEWS 6/14).

For more information, and to register for MUSEXPO, click here or contact Sat Bisla at sat@anrworldwide.com

