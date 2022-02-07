New Addition For AdLarge

ADLARGE has announced the addition of "LATE NIGHT DRIVE WITH ELLIE SCHNITT" to its podcast ad sales portfolio. SCHNITT formerly hosted "SCHNITT TALK," a podcast for BARSTOOL SPORTS.

SCHNITT said, "I am so excited to launch my new podcast with ADLARGE. Finding a partner that supports my vision of providing a comfortable space where my listeners can take a deep breath was extremely important to me!”

ADLARGE Co-CEO/Co-Founder CATHY CSUKAS added, “ELLIE’s ability to tell it like it is genuinely engages her audience and offers a unique perspective on adulting in 2022. She has captured the attention of impassioned millennials nationwide and we’re delighted to share her powerful reach with our advertisers.”

« see more Net News