Top 50 Podcasts

EDISON RESEARCH's ranking of the top 50 podcasts in the U.S. for fourth quarter 2021 is again topped by SPOTIFY's "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE," and the top six the same as in the previous two quarters: ROGAN, "THE DAILY," "CRIME JUNKIE," "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW," and "MY FAVORITE MURDER." "OFFICE LADIES" moved up from ninth to seventh place, with "CALL HER DADDY" rising from tenth to eighth; "SERIAL" dropped from eighth to ninth and "POD SAVE AMERICA" was down from seventh to tenth.

“It was an eventful year for podcasting, said SVP TOM WEBSTER. "True Crime, Comedy, and News continue to be the most popular genres, but the entire list is a vibrant and diverse list of shows”

The list:

