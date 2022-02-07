New Affiliate In Arizona

RIM COUNTRY MEDIA Top 40 KVBX (103.5 THE VIBE)/SHOW LOW, AZ welcomes YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO to mornings beginning FEBRUARY 14.

TCR host TINO COCHINO commented, "Another home state station! Our growth across the country feels amazing, but it’s always extra special when you get love from those in your area. Can’t wait to get on-air and do our part to help THE VIBE dominate SHOW LOW."

You can get more information on TINO COCHINO RADIO by reaching out to Mikey@tinochinoradio.com or Scott@Yeanetworks.com.

