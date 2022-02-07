Emily Boldon

Effective MARCH 31st, CUMULUS VP/AC Programming and VP/STRATUS MUSIC EMILY BOLDON is leaving the company to devote time to her family and to catch a breather.

EMILY posted on her FACEBOOK page:

“When you make a huge life decision, you want to share it with family and friends. I have decided to leave my position with CUMULUS MEDIA. When I started college as an Equine Science Major, my wise father kindly urged me to shift my focus to a major that might provide me with a ‘real career.’ I took his advice and have huge successes in our industry to show for it. But I have not ridden a horse since 2006. Dad also taught me that all of life is a compromise.

“I’ve spent 20+ years with CUMULUS, often working 6 and 7 days a week. It’s radio … it’s what we do in our business. And though I love it and will miss many great people with whom I work, it is time. I need a break. A chance to care for family, recharge, and focus on opportunities that bring variety to my life. And I plan to start riding again. I want to thank CUMULUS for accommodating me in my desire to leave and helping make the transition one of which we can both be proud.”

You can still find EMILY at Emily.Boldon@cumulus.com or at Emilyboldon1@gmail.com.

CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS told ALL ACCESS, “EMILY’s long and successful career and tenure with CUMULUS, as well as her unusual job description make her hard to replace. We will look at a diverse group of candidates.

“If you want to apply for her role, reach out to CUMULUS SVP/Programming & Operations JOHN DIMICK for this EOE post."

