Mark Dylan

OM/PD MARK DYLAN has exited CUMULUS MEDIA/LITTLE ROCK Urban KIPR (POWER 92 JAMS), KOKY (102.1 FM), and KPZK (PRAISE 102.5). He'd been with the stations for 22 years. His duties have become additional responsibilities for Dir./Programming "BROADWAY JOE" BOOKER.

DYLAN Told ALL ACCESS, "I've been blessed for 22 years to work in that family of stations. It created many great moments and positive movements in the community. I owe a debt of thanks to many forward-thinking people like Dir./Programming JOE BOOKER; he shared in the amazing growth and hard work with POWER 92, KOKY, and KPZK CLUSTER, CUMULUS CEO MARY BERNER; for her amazing fairness and the focus on growth, CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Urban Formats KENNY SMOOV; for his excellent grasp of all of our Urban and Urban AC progress; Our LITTLE ROCK cluster Manager, KEITH LIESMANN for fairness and resources; and of course over 2 decades of contributors in growing our stations."

"That list includes former Market Management JIM BEARD, CINDY THOMPSON, and RICHARD NICHOLS. I'm grateful to have worked in a situation that has always put the listeners in LITTLE ROCK first. I'm looking forward to what GOD has in store for me next. I can be reached at Dylkoky1021@gmail.com."

