Caroline Beasley

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP fourth quarter 2021 net revenue increased 3.3% to $70.7 million, with the recovery from first-year pandemic levels partially offset by a decrease in political revenue. Operating income fell from $19.6 million to $6.5 million; 2020's figure included a $4.4 million gain on dispositions and $3.6 million in other operating income, partially offset by $2.2 million of non-cash impairment losses, which were non-recurring in 2021.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, "BEASLEY delivered a strong finish to a solid year of operating and financial performance, as the strength of our content and continuing improvement in advertising trends, combined with the ongoing success of our digital transformation and revenue diversification strategies, continue to fuel our recovery. Throughout the year, we made significant progress on our near-term goal of returning all of our revenue sources to pre-pandemic levels, as reflected by the 17% increase in full year net revenues to $241 million. Top-line growth was the primary factor contributing to a 75% year-over-year increase in SOI to $42.0 million. Overall, we believe these results demonstrate the strength and relevance of our industry-leading audio content and our teams’ extraordinary efforts to serve our listeners, customers and communities through challenging circumstances.

"Growing consumer and advertiser demand for BEASLEY’s digital audio content drove a 47.3% year-over-year increase in digital revenue, with digital accounting for 15% of total fourth quarter revenue. Notably, our digital network delivered record digital audience impressions for the third consecutive quarter, with total digital impressions growing 20% over third quarter 2021 levels and 39% over the prior year period.

"I am extremely proud of BEASLEY’s valued team members for their continued commitment to delivering exceptional content and services to our listeners, advertisers, online users and esports fans, while creating value for our stockholders. The experience of our team and competitive positions in our markets combined with the investments we are making in our business, are positioning us well for continued success, particularly as economic trends further improve.”

