SDS VP/Sales MELISSA RAPP has joined KEY NETWORKS as SVP/Affiliate Sales. RAPP, a veteran of companies including vCREATIVE, MEDIASPAN ONLINE SERVICES, and FIRSTCOM MUSIC and a former radio AE, will be based in DALLAS and will report to COO DENNIS GREEN.

BREEN said, “As we continue to build a best-in-class organization at KEY NETWORKS, we are delighted to welcome MELISSA RAPP to lead our affiliation efforts. MELISSA has extensive contacts in the industry, understands broadcasters’ needs and has the confidence from affiliates that she will deliver best-in-class products and services for their stations.”

RAPP added, “I've known KEY NETWORKS’ CEO ROB KOBLASZ and COO DENNIS GREEN for many years, and I'm thrilled to finally have the opportunity to work with them. My passion has always been to help stations be more efficient and serve their communities with the best possible product. It's a great time to be in radio and a grand time to represent the premium talent and programming at KEY NETWORKS!”

