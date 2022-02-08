Ward

Christian radio veteran WES WARD has rejoined MOODY RADIO, this time as VP, filling the post left open with the retirement of DOUG HASTINGS. WARD, most recently Exec. Pastor of Ministry Development at GOSPEL CITY CHURCH/SOUTH BEND, IN, served as National PD for MOODY RADIO in the late 1990s and has led other prominent Christian radio operations, including FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS, FAMILYLIFE, and REVIVE OUR HEARTS.

“WES brings significant experience to MOODY RADIO,” said COO MARK WAGNER. “His background both in broadcasting as well as leadership roles in key content-driven ministries, such as REVIVE OUR HEARTS, makes him an ideal candidate to become the next leader of MOODY RADIO.”

“I’m honored to be asked to serve in a legacy ministry like MOODY that has glorified God and made so many disciples over the past 135 years,” said WARD. “I'm looking forward to serving the MOODY RADIO team and partners to advance the gospel with continued boldness and innovation, trusting God will enable us for the task.

“It is a humbling assignment to follow in the footsteps of my friend, DOUG HASTINGS, someone for whom I have immense respect, admiration, and love for his integrity and Christian faithfulness.”

“We’ve been praying for God’s appointed person to step into this role,” said HASTINGS, “and I am so excited to pass the baton on to WES in leading MOODY RADIO into this next, exciting season of growth.

“As we seek to double our radio impact by 2030, I know our team will thrive under WES’s leadership of reaching more people with the gospel and helping them take their next step in their journey with Jesus Christ.”

