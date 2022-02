Wakeup Crews

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s annual top-20 lists of sports radio shows, stations, and programmers continue with the BSM Top 20 Morning Sports Radio Shows of 2021, selected by a 46-member panel of experts; the major market list is topped by BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's regionally syndicated TOUCHER & RICH (FRED TOUCHER and RICH SHERTENLIEB), and the mid-market chart is headed by AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND's KEN CARMAN and ANTHONY LIMA, repeating their win from last year.

BSM Pres. JASON BARRETT said, "98.5 THE SPORTS HUB had tremendous success in 2021 and 'TOUCHER & RICH' were a big part of it. From strong local ratings and revenue to an expansion into syndication, the Boston morning show remained a force in the format, and that was reflected in the voting from our executive panel. In the Mid Market category, KEN CARMAN and ANTHONY LIMA have risen to the top for the past two years, thanks in part to a strong combination of entertainment, passion, chemistry, and authenticity. Their sustained performance on a great brand like 92.3 THE FAN has made them a favorite among our voters, and this year's win shows that last year was just the first towards becoming consistently recognized in the format. Congratulations to KEN and ANTHONY, and FRED and RICH, all are very deserving of this year's top honors."

Top 20 Major Market Morning Shows:

1. TOUCHER & RICH (FRED TOUCHER and RICH SHERTENLIEB), BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON

2. BOOMER & GIO (BOOMER ESIASON and GREGG GIANNOTTI), AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK

3. ANGELO CATALDI AND THE MORNING TEAM (ANGELO CATALDI, AL MORGANTI, and RHEA HUGHES), WIP/PHILADELPHIA

4. THE SPORTS JUNKIES (JOHN "CAKES" AUVILLE, ERIC "E.B." BICKEL, JASON "LURCH" BISHOP, and JOHN-PAUL "J.P." FLAIM), AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON

5. THE MUSERS (GEORGE DUNHAM, CRAIG MILLER, and GORDON KEITH), CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

6. THE POWER TRIP (CORY COVE, CHRIS HAWKEY, and PAUL "MEATSAUCE" LAMBERT), iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS

7. MARK SCHLERETH and MIKE EVANS, BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER

8. MURPH & MAC (BRIAN MURPHY and PAUL MCCAFFREY), CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO

9. MULLY AND HAUGH (MIKE MULLIGAN and DAVID HAUGH), AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO

10. STONEY AND JANSEN (MIKE STONE and JON JANSEN), AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT

11. SHAN & RJ (SHAN SHARIFF and RJ CHOPPY), AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS

12. JOHN KINCADE, BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA

13. KAP & J. HOOD (DAVID KAPLAN and JONATHAN HOOD), GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO

14. GREG HILL, AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON

15. BICKLEY & MAROTTA (DAN BICKLEY and VINCE MAROTTA), BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (98.7 FM ARIZONA'S SPORTS STATION)/PHOENIX

16. RICK DIPIETRO and DAVE ROTHENBERG, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK

17. PAYNE & PENDERGAST (SETH PAYNE and SEAN PENDERGAST), AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTSRADIO 610)/HOUSTON

18. JOHN AND HUGH (JOHN FRICKE and HUGH DOUGLAS), AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)ATLANTA

19. THE MORNING ROAST (BONTA HILL and JOE SHASKY), AUDACY Sports KGMZ-A-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO

20. RONNIE & TKRAS (RONNIE LANE and TOM KRASNIQI), iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA

The Top 20 Mid-Market Morning Shows:

1. KEN CARMAN and ANTHONY LIMA, AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND

2. THE MORNING ANIMALS (CURTIS FITZPATRICK, CAREY MURDOCK, PHIL INZINGA, and RON "SPINOZI" BENTON), CUMULUS Sports WWLS-F (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY

3. STEVE CZABAN, iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE

4. GREG MCELROY and COLE CUBELIC, CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM

5. THE MAC ATTACK (CHRIS "MAC" MCLAIN and TRAVIS "T-BONE" HANCOCK), AUDACY Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA/CHARLOTTE

6. HOWARD AND JEREMY (HOWARD SIMON and JEREMY WHITE), AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO

7. COLIN DUNLAP and CHRIS MACK, AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH

8. THE BORDER PATROL (STEVEN ST. JOHN and NATE BUKATY), UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY

9. BOB FESCOE, AUDACY Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY

10. BIG BAD MORNING SHOW (ED NORRIS, JERRY COLEMAN, and ROB LONG), ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE

11. RANDY KARRAKER and MICHELLE SMALLMON, HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS

12. OFF THE BENCH (JACOB HESTER and T-BOB HEBERT), COASTAL BROADCASTING Sports KLRZ (ESPN 100.3 FM)/NEW ORLEANS and GUARANTY BROADCASTING Sports WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE

13. J-MART & RAMON (JASON MARTIN and RAMON FOSTER), CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE

14. THE MORNING JUICE (BRANDON BEAM, BOBBY CARPENTER, and ANTHONY SCHLEGEL), TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS

15. CARMICHAEL DAVE, BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO

16. ROBBY & REXRODE (ROBBY STANLEY and JOE REXRODE), CROMWELL Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE

17. "OPEN MIKE," MIKE BIANCHI, iHEARTMEDIA Sports WYGM-A-W245CL (96.9 THE GAME)/ORLANDO

18. THE DRILL (DAN HICKEN, JEFF PROSSER, and BEEF), SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010 XL 92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE

19. JEN, GABE & CHEWY (JEN LADA, MARK CHMURA, and GABE NEITZEL), GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI (ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE

20. KEVIN & QUERY (KEVIN BODEN and JAKE QUERY), EMMIS Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS

