Jennifer Aniston Is 53 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (2/11) to iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR and KYLD-KIOI/SAN FRANCISCO, KKRZ/PORTLAND PD MARK ADAMS, GLASSNOTE Head Of Promotion MICHAEL STARR, SUMMITMEDIA/LOUISVILLE OM LEE CAGLE, WFUS/TAMPA and WQIK/JACKSONVILLE PD CINDY SPICER, former KLOS/LOS ANGELES’ RITA WILDE, WWL/NEW ORLEANS News Dir. DAVE COHEN, KBZT/SAN DIEGO PD JEREMY PRITCHARD, TOWNSQUARE/PRINCETON, NJ Market Pres./CRO STEVE CHESSARE, WZUN/SYRACUSE Interim PD GARY DUNES, consultant WES CARROLL, MIXMATTERS’ SAM HERNANDEZ, BLOGTALKRADIO's FRANK NEILL, former WTGB/WASHINGTON, D.C PD LORRIN PALAGI, KEZK-KYKY/ST. LOUIS Dir./Sales MICHAEL PAYNE, iHEARTMEDIA RPM and COLUMBIA, SC Dir./Programming LJ SMITH, WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, AL PD JIM TICE, former iHEARTMEDIA/TUCSON’s MELISSA SANTA CRUZ, DIRECT MANAGEMENT GROUP's DANA COLLINS, WCDA/LEXINGTON’s MANDY WILLIAMSON, WXXB/LAFAYETTE, IN PD JOE LACAY, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/SEDALIA, MO OM ROB CREIGHTON, WLDI/WEST PALM BEACH’s CARMINE GIALANELLA, and to WFOX/BRIDGEPORT, CT’s CHARLIE PADGETT.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (2/12), GOLDSTEIN MANAGEMENT GROUP's GLENN GOLDSTEIN, COLUMBIA SVP/Marketing FRANK ARIGO, WARNER RECORDS SVP/Artist Development WARREN GESIN, DBEVOICES’ DON BENNETT, CFNY/TORONTO's DEAN BLUNDELL, former WIL/ST. LOUIS’ JERRY BROADWAY, WXKT-WGAU-A/ATHENS PD MATT CAESAR, retired WDRV/CHICAGO PD ROB CRESSMAN, former WYOK/MOBILE PD STEVE GRAMZAY, HOTTALKLA.COM's RON ESCARSEGA, KRAV-KKCM/TULSA’s DAVE WESTON, KQOB/OKLAHOMA CITY's GREG "EGGMAN" MOORE, CUMULUS/GULF COAST VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH BLACKSTOCK, WRKZ/COLUMBUS’ RANDI, WGHL-WXMA/LOUISVILLE PD PHIL “PK” KUKAWINSKI, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Marketing PAIGE ALTONE, KOMP/LAS VEGAS’ IZZY, KXXR/MINNEAPOLIS JORDAN ALAMAT, and ACM SVP/Marketing BROOKE PRIMERO.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (2/13), CMT SVP/Music Strategy LESLIE FRAM, GLOBAL CAUSE SOLUTIONS' TODD FISHER, former KKVT/GRAND JUNCTION PD PAT O’NEILL, BEASLEY/BOSTON's JANA FIORELLO, WISX/PHILADELPHIA’s VALERIE KNIGHT, WSTO/EVANSVILLE's SCOTT MALLORY, KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS PD JIM MCGUINN, former RCA's JIM PAYNE, KXSN/SAN DIEGO PD and KSON APD BROOKS O’BRIAN, STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH Pres. KEVIN CASSIDY, WSWT/PEORIA PD RANDY RUNDLE, PIPHY PRODUCTIONS' DERRICK JONZUN, RESULTS RADIO/CHICO OM PAUL BORIS, CONCORD Triple A Format Captain HOWIE PIVAR, KNIX/PHOENIX APD REID SPIVEY, podcaster SARAH FRASER, WLIT/CHICAGO PD MICK LEE, and BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s ERIN DUVALL.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY, VALENTINE’S DAY (2/14) to ALL ACCESS SVP/Strategy, Music Formats, Alternative Editor SHAWN ALEXANDER, REPUBLIC RECORDS EVP/Promotion GARY SPANGLER, CRUSH MANAGEMENT GM/Rock Music GARRETT CAPONE, SHAWN PARR'S ACROSS THE COUNTRY’s SHAWN PARR, BACKTRAX USA’s KATHY GILBERT, veteran record exec JERRY GREENBERG, ATLANTIC RECORDS’ MARK FRITZGES, PREMIERE NETWORK’s MARTIN MELIUS, JACK HAYES & ASSOCIATES’ JACK HAYES, KPLX/DALLAS Chief Engineer KEN MENDEZ, DONNA HALPER & ASSOCIATES' DONNA HALPER, WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS MD TAYLOR SCOTT, AUDACY/MADISON Station Mgr./Dir. Of Sales ANDREA HANSEN, and to underscore works ’ CHARLY SALVATORE.

« see more Net News