Hansen

OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY Gospel WJOU (PRAISE 90.1 FM)/HUNTSVILLE, AL has added the syndicated 'BRANT HANSEN SHOW' for middays. HANSEN's show replaces "THE MIDDAY PRAISE CAFE" on PRAISE 90.1.



“Partnering with THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW is a dream come true,” said GM AUDREE JOHNSON. “When the opportunity presented itself, it allowed WJOU to meet the needs of our large and growing audience, while introducing new listeners to the station. BRANT brings an undeniable uniqueness to the importance of our relationship with our HEAVENLY FATHER. SHERRI is consistent in reminding us of the need to experience joy and laughter in this crazy world.”

« see more Net News