As anticipated by SONY MUSIC's motion for a legal declaration last month to preempt legal claims against it in the matter, the estates of JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE bassist NOEL REDDING and drummer MITCH MITCHELL have sued SONY in LONDON seeking royalties for their stakes in the band's music, reports VARIETY.

The suit is looking for a declaration that the REDDING and MITCHELL estates have a stake in the band's copyrights and that there has been copyright infringement. SONY and the HENDRIX estate (EXPERIENCE HENDRIX LLC and AUTHENTIC HENDRIX LLC) went to court in NEW YORK in JANUARY asking a judge to issue a declaration that they did not breach the copyrights; while SONY and the HENDRIX estate say that the other band members signed away their rights in the 1970s, VARIETY reports that a pre-action letter from the REDDING and MITCHELL estates' attorneys said that the contracts do not bar the present lawsuit and that the contracts did not anticipate or cover streaming and digital revenue.

