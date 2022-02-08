Rucker

SOUNDEXCHANGE has expanded its Brand Marketing & Industry Engagement team to NASHVILLE, hiring MARC RUCKER as Mgr./Industry Engagement.

In his new role, RUCKER will overlook local and national artist and management relationships in NASHVILLE's Country music market, as well as strategy with entertainment and brand partners.

RUCKER has been a part of the NASHVILLE music community for 13 years, and has experience in artist management, business management and publishing. He helped co-found YOUNG ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONALS, where he remains on the Board of Directors, and before joining SOUNDEXCHANGE he managed multiple recording artists. RUCKER has also consulted on live entertainment in major sports venues, including BALTIMORE's ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS.





