LAUREL MEDIA Country WDDH (97.5 THE HOUND)/SAINT MARYS, PA Station Mgr. and sportscaster BARRY MORGAN died FRIDAY (2/4) in PITTSBURGH at 70.

MORGAN covered high school sports on radio for 34 years, the last 14 at WDDH, after coaching high school basketball and selling insurance.

THE HOUND posted a tribute to MORGAN saying, "FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th, we lost a legend. And not just a legend to us, but to so many others. When you talk about High School sports in the region, you can't have a broadcasting discussion without BARRY MORGAN. For nearly 34 years, BARRY called it all. Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Wrestling, Softball, Soccer, and Baseball and did so with amazing class, dignity and honor. But BARRY was so much more than that. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, a Lay Speaker, and above all, someone who cared about you and wanted you to succeed.

"Some shoes are too big to be filled. That sure applies here. The LAUREL MEDIA Family is extremely sad at his passing."

