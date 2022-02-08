J Balvin (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

The producers of BAJA BEACH FEST, CHICAGO's REVENTON PROMOTIONS and LOLLAPALOOZA are presenting the first annual SUEÑOS MUSIC FESTIVAL, a 2-day Reggaeton music festival featuring J BALVIN, OZUNA, WISIN & YANDEL, MYKE TOWERS, EL ALFA, JHAY CORTEZ, SECH and more. SUEÑOS MUSIC FESTIVAL will be held at CHICAGO's GRANT PARK over MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

CHICAGO Mayor LORI E. LIGHTFOOT commented, "CHICAGO is home to one of the largest Mexican populations in the country—making events like SUEÑOS FESTIVAL an important opportunity to highlight the culture and the cultural contributions of our Latino community as a whole. Through the power of music, food and much more, this exciting festival will showcase CHICAGO's rich diversity and bring shows from some of the biggest names in music to our city for attendees to enjoy."

BAJA BEACH FEST's AARON AMPUDIA added, "We’re honored to work with the producers of LOLLAPALOOZA and REVENTON to bring a premier Latin festival to GRANT PARK in CHICAGO. Reggaetón is a massive genre but remains underserved by live festivals in the US. We’re extremely proud to expand to the US and serve our community and everyone who enjoys Latin music. CHICAGO, estén listos para perrear. See you on MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND."

“Over a decade ago, I started REVENTON PROMOTIONS with a dream of bringing authentic and diverse Hispanic entertainment to CHICAGO," said ENRIQUE MEDRANO of REVENTON PROMOTIONS. “Now I am excited and proud to be part of the first SUEÑOS MUSIC FESTIVAL, an event that celebrates the Hispanic presence in the city, in addition to being held in the iconic and representative GRANT PARK right in the heart of downtown. What better place is there for thousands of people from different Latin American countries to meet, share, and celebrate with artists of the likes of J BALVIN, OZUNA, and many more."

For more information and tickets check out https://www.suenosmusicfestival.com/.

