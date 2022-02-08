Smith

GORDON SMITH, the former NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Pres./CEO, will be honored by the NAB with its Distinguished Service Award at the welcome session for the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 25th. SMITH, the former U.S. Senator, served at the NAB from NOVEMBER 2009 through the end of 2021.

“As the head of NAB for more than a decade, GORDON was instrumental in advancing our agenda to help radio and television stations thrive,” said SMITH's successor as NAB Pres./CEO, CURTIS LEGEYT. “GORDON’s leadership, dedication and political acumen have enabled broadcasters to continue serving their local communities in ways no other medium can. It is an honor to present him with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of the immense impact he has left on broadcasting in our country and around the world.”

