Altman, Tylee

SIRIUSXM Chief Administrative Officer DARA ALTMAN is retiring and AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP. Chief Human Resources Officer FAYE TYLEE is joining the company as Chief Human Resources Officer to replace her, effective MARCH 1st. TYLEE, who will report directly to CEO JENNIFER WITZ, will work alongside ALTMAN through the end of MAY in a transitional period.

"We are thrilled to welcome FAYE to SIRIUSXM to lead our outstanding human resources team and to help establish SIRIUSXM's next generation of leaders," said WITZ. "FAYE will be instrumental in continuing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, drawing the best talent to SIRIUSXM, and helping to develop our employees both professionally and personally. Her background leading human resources teams at companies focused on technology and consumer experience makes her a great asset for our leadership during this dynamic time of growth and innovation for SIRIUSXM."

TYLEE said, "SIRIUSXM has a history of pushing boundaries, and is a respected leader in audio entertainment that has established a culture that puts people first. I could not be more excited to join the team and bring new ideas to the table, expand our diversity and inclusion efforts, and build even further on the company's results-oriented culture of collaboration, teamwork and trust."

"As we welcome FAYE, I also want to acknowledge our deep thanks to DARA for her years of dedication, service and friendship, and we congratulate her on her retirement," WITZ added on ALTMAN's retirement. "She has made the culture of SIRIUSXM better, led progressive change, and is a leader who we truly admire. DARA has made it possible for the Company and our people to thrive, and we're proud to bring the programs and efforts she championed at SIRIUSXM into the future."

ALTMAN said, "A company's employees are its greatest asset and I am truly thankful to have had the special opportunity to help lead SIRIUSXM's people. I am so proud of the growth of our company, as well as the social impact we've endeavored to have with our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, the establishment of SXM Cares, our charitable effort, and particularly, guiding and directing our efforts to keep employees safe during the COVID pandemic. I am pleased to know that FAYE will continue to drive our culture forward and do great work on behalf of all SIRIUSXM employees."

« see more Net News