New Website

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE now has a website that uses curated archival materials from its collection to explore the history of NASHVILLE’s MUSIC ROW and its creative community of recording artists, songwriters, studio musicians and producers, record companies, music publishers and other music business professionals. The website is available free of charge.

The project is funded by a grant from the NATIONAL HISTORICAL PUBLICATIONS AND RECORDS COMMISION. The online exhibit, called "Historic MUSIC ROW: NASHVILLE's Creative Crossroads," highlights 15 landmark businesses and organizations as representatives of the hundreds that have contributed to MUSIC ROW’s cultural significance. It also lets visitors follow in the footsteps of six members of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, including DOLLY PARTON and LORETTA LYNN, to see MUSIC ROW's impact on their careers.

MUSIC ROW was the location of recordings from some of the most recognizable artists and songs, including ELVIS PRESLEY’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” BRENDA LEE’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” GEORGE JONES’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and more. The website allows visitors to select different locations on MUSIC ROW and learn about each through historic video and film clips, music recordings, interview excerpts, historic photographs, correspondence and more—much of the content available for the first time online—from the MUSEUM’s FRIST LIBRARY & Archives.

Find out more and access the website here.

