CUMULUS MEDIA has re-signed VP/Country Music CHARLIE COOK to a long-term contract extension, the duration of which was undisclosed. COOK also serves as Programming Operations Mgr. for CUMULUS NASHVILLE's five station cluster, which includes Country WKDF (NASH FM 103.3) and WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON), Sports WGFX (104-5 THE ZONE), News Talk WTN (SUPER TALK 99.7) and Urban AC WQQK (92Q), as well as serving as PD for both WSM-F and WKDF.

He assumes day-to-day PD duties for WKDF from PAUL WILLIAMS, who shifts to full-time PD oversight for WESTWOOD ONE's NASHVILLE operations.

"CHARLIE COOK is a warrior who lives to lead our powerful NASHVILLE stations, the CUMULUS Country stations and the NASHVILLE music industry," said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS. "He's a legendary programmer who serves as a wise teacher and mentor to many at CUMULUS."

“It is always our goal that through our Program Directors and their leadership we bring thoughtful, engaging and entertaining audio content and music to our audiences," said CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN. "In CHARLIE, we have a talented and well-respected leader that is driven to harness the very best of what CUMULUS and Country music has to offer. He has a wealth of radio experience and has built an impressive track record of accomplishments.”

“I have had the pleasure to work as part of, and alongside, our local management team and corporate programming team, and as I continue in this role, I will do my best to help CUMULUS innovate, and reach its next phase of growth," said COOK. "It is an exciting time to be a part of the business and realize some of the significant opportunities out there as we continue to grow our audio capabilities.”

