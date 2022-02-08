Byrd

JONESBORO RADIO GROUP's KJBX (MIX 106.3)/JONESBORO, AK, has hired MARYBETH BYRD to host PM drive on the station. She will broadcast weekdays from 2p to 8p. MARYBETH, a native of ARMOREL, AK won the hearts of Northeast ARKANSAS and people around the country with her performances on Season 17 of NBC-TV’s THE VOICE, earning a top 8 finish with the help of her coach, JON LEGEND and mentors TAYLOR SWIFT and USHER.

MARYBETH is also studying and working on her music at ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY as a full-time online student. In addition, she performs at various venues in ARKANSAS, TENNESSEE, MISSISSIPPI, MISSOURI, and other reaches of the Mid-South.

OM ROB WEST said, “We are blessed to have MARYBETH joining the JONESBORO RADIO GROUP and MIX 106.3."

Pres./GM TREY STAFFORD added, "It has been a pleasure getting to know MARYBETH after following her journey on The Voice."

