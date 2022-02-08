-
KXEL/Waterloo, IA Celebrating 80th Anniversary In 2022 With New FM Translator Simulcast
NRG MEDIA News-Talk KXEL-A/WATERLOO, IA is celebrating its 80th anniversary on JULY 14th. The station, which launched on JULY 14, 1942, recently signed on an FM translator simulcast via K263BZ/WATERLOO at 100.5 FM.
"This is a logical extension of our company-wide commitment to great local radio," said Market Mgr. ALLYSON HILLMAN. "Reaching our audience on their terms -- AM radio, FM radio, on the KXEL app, or online at kxel.com -- is vital in serving the public."
“This is truly the best of both worlds,” said PD/ND/8-11a (CT) host JEFF STEIN of the FM translator simulcast, which launched on DECEMBER 31st. “We have the wide geographic distance that the KXEL-AM signal reaches, while at the same time providing the CEDAR VALLEY with an always-clear FM signal.”