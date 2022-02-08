Golic Jr.

MIKE GOLIC JR. has exited ESPN RADIO, where he had been co-hosting 3-7p (ET) weekdays with CHRIS CANTY.

GOLIC JR. tweeted on TUESDAY (2/8), "yesterday was officially my last day at ESPN. it was 6.5 years of my professional life, but really it’s been all I’ve ever known. simply put, ESPN changed my life in ways I will never be able to properly express my gratitude for." He added, "We’ll get to what comes next later."

Son of another former ESPN RADIO host, MIKE GOLIC, the younger GOLIC joined ESPN in 2015 after a football career at NOTRE DAME and on the training camp rosters of the PITTSBURGH STEELERS, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, and MONTREAL ALOUETTES; after appearing on the weekend shows "ROTHENBERG MIKE'D UP" with DAVE ROTHENBERG and MICHAEL WALLACE and "WEEKEND OBSERVATIONS" with JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER, he was a regular on his father's "GOLIC & WINGO" morning show, then moved to afternoons co-hosting with WNBA star CHINEY OGWUMIKE in 2020-21 and with CANTY in 2021 through his departure.

