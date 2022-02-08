Teaming With Backstage

JOHN SKIPPER and DAN LE BATARD's MEADOWLARK MEDIA is partnering with former ESPN and NFL NETWORK executive JOHN MARVEL and BALLY SPORTS commentator and former SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, YAHOO!, and NFL NETWORK journalist MICHAEL SILVER's BACKSTAGE MEDIA to develop new audio and video sports content.

“There is no bigger advocate of storytelling than JOHN SKIPPER and MEADOWLARK is the perfect partner for BACKSTAGE MEDIA,” said MARVEL. “Having worked with JOHN and DAN in the past, it makes perfect sense for us to team together on a variety of projects given their like-minded passion for pushing boundaries.”

“It’s a thrill to join forces with a media company committed to fiercely independent voices and fearless storytelling,” said SILVER. "JOHN MARVEL and I have access to some of the most compelling personalities in sports and entertainment, and the opportunity to fuse our creative efforts with the vision and leadership of JOHN SKIPPER and his team is an absolute dream.”

“We founded MEADOWLARK to tell great stories,” said SKIPPER. ”We’re thrilled to add MIKE, JOHN, and BACKSTAGE to the network of creators we’re building, as they both have a terrific eye for finding premier content.”

