The OSCAR 2022 Nominations are out and LADY GAGA and JARED LETO (both previous winners) were snubbed this year despite their performances in the blockbuster movie HOUSE OF GUCCI. Jennifer Hudson was also left out of the "Best Actress" category despite her powerful performance as ARETHA FRANKLIN in RESPECT.

GAGA, nominated for Best Actress in 2019, but who instead took home the award for "Best Original Song" for "Shadow" from the movie A STAR IS BORN, managed to snag nominations for leading actress this year at the CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS, GOLDEN GLOBES, SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, AND BAFTA FILM AWARDS, so it came as quite a surprise when she did not get the nod from the OSCARS. JARED LETO was snubbed for a "Best Actor" Nod for his performance as PAOLO GUCCI.

TWITTER exploded in response to the big news about GAGA, with fans expressing their shock and dismay that she was left out of the running. This year's Nominees for "Best Actress" were JESSICA CHASTAIN, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE; OLIVIA COLMAN, THE LOST DAUGHTER; PENELOPE CRUZ, PARALLEL MOTHERS; NICOLE KIDMAN, BEING THE RICARDOS; and KRISTEN STEWART, SPENCER.

Nominees for "Best Actor": JAVIER BARDEM, BEING THE RICARDOS; BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, THE POWER OF THE DOG; ANDREW GARFIELD, TICK, TICK… BOOM!; WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD, and DENZEL WASHINGTON, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH.

Best Picture Nominations: BELFAST, CODA, DON’T LOOK UP, DRIVE MY CAR, DUNE, KING RICHARD, LICORICE PIZZA, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, THE POWER OF THE DOG, and WEST SIDE STORY.

The Oscars 2022 will air Live SUNDAY MARCH 27th 8p/5p on ABC and will be televised live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

