Sounds Familiar?

Another AUDIOCHUCK podcast has come under scrutiny for its similarity to a competing podcast, with JAMES CRIDLAND at PODNEWS reporting that the new AUDIOCHUCK true crime podcast "THE DECK" bears a close similarity to another podcast, "DEALING JUSTICE."

ASHLEY FLOWERS' AUDIOCHUCK, the flagship podcast of which, "CRIME JUNKIE," has been accused of plagiarism in 2019 that led to five episodes being pulled and a cease-and-desist letter from the ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE, released "THE DECK" last WEDNESDAY (2/2), and it follows the same format -- based on the cold-case playing cards used by prison inmates that have led to solving crimes, with each episode titled after a playing card -- as "DEALING JUSTICE," an existing podcast by JENNIFER DUBASAK and LORI JENNINGS. PODNEWS report that a retired detective, TOMMY RAY, who worked with both shows, told AUDIOCHUCK about the existing podcast, and that DUBASAK and JENNINGS, having learned about the new show, emailed AUDIOCHUCK but after an initial response saying that FLOWERS was on maternity leave and would be in touch, got no further response.

Read CRIDLAND's reporting by clicking here, and consultant TANNER CAMPBELL's thoughts and suggestions by clicking here.

