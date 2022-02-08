Branson

BEATPORT has appointed industry veteran ALEX BRANSON as SVP/Music Services. In this newly created role, BRANSON, who will be based in LONDON, will oversee the growing suite of professional tools and services the company is developing for distributors, labels and artists.

After leaving WARNER MUSIC GROUP in 2018, where he created DIY distribution business LEVELMUSIC.COM as GM, BRANSON has been advising companies such as EMPIRE, FACEBOOK, ROTOR VIDEOS, MOODAGENT, TREBEL and IMUSICIAN. BRANSON also created the education through storytelling music industry podcast, “ABC Music Talk”, which he will continue to host. He also spent 8 years at INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP as SVP/Managing Director/International, working to help grow the company that was eventually sold to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP in 2019.

CEO/BEATPORT ROBB MCDANIELS said, “Over the last two decades working as an executive in the music business, ALEX has developed a unique set of skills that deliver value to rights holders. As the leader of our newly formed Music Services business unit, ALEX will curate and expand the BEATPORT PRO SUITE of SAAS tools to help independent content owners increase revenue and exposure in the global DJ market."

BRANSON added, “I’m excited to rejoin ROBB at one of the most progressive and forward thinking music companies in the world. My job is to listen to what artists, labels and distributors who rely upon the BEATPORT community need, then build or acquire tools and services to help them accelerate their careers and businesses.”

