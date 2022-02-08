Too Much Silence?

The FCC has designated SNAKE RIVER RADIO, LLC's license for Contemporary Christian KPCQ-A/CHUBBUCK, ID for a revocation hearing, based on the station's long stretches of silence and reduced power operation.

In explaining why the station's license is in jeopardy, the Commission noted that KPCQ had been silent for 80% of the time since SNAKE RIVER RADIO acquired the station, a total of 1,077 days. In addition, the Commission pointed out that a discrepancy in dates for one period of silence when the station's tower was reportedly dismantled may mean that the license expired as a matter of law because the station did not resume operation before a year had passed.

