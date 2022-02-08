The Lumineers

THE LUMINEERS have announced North American dates for the BRIGHTSIDE WORLD TOUR 2022 starting MAY 18th at JACKSONVILLE, FL’s DAILY’S PLACE, continuing through early SEPTEMBER. Special guests throughout the tour will include CAAMP (MAY 18th - JUNE 17th, SEPTEMBER 3rd), GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV (JULY 12th - AUGUST 16th), DANIEL RODRIGUEZ (JULY 12th - AUGUST 16th), and JAMES BAY (AUGUST 17th - SEPTEMBER 6th). Additional dates are expected to be announced.

After successfully creating the world’s first major climate positive tour in 2020, THE LUMINEERS are proud to continue their partnership with environmental non-profit REVERB.org, on this year’s tour. The band has committed to a comprehensive climate action program via REVERB’s MUSIC CLIMATE REVOLUTION campaign, which, in addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint and engaging fans to take action at the shows, will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases while benefitting diverse global communities. These efforts will make the tour climate positive; eliminating significantly more greenhouse gas pollution than the tour emits, including fan travel to and from shows.

Rescheduled dates for the 2020 tour will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets for those dates are currently on sale. All new dates will go on sale FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th at 10a (Local). The LUMINEERS BRIGHTSIDE TOUR Clubmembers will have first access to purchase tickets beginning MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th at 10a (Local) through THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 10p (Local). To register for the Citi Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan visit www.thelumineersbrightsidetour.com.

