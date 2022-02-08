Morgan (Photo: Jessica Crans)

BBR MUSIC GROUP and JASON ALDEAN's NIGHT TRAIN RECORDS have signed singer/songwriter JOHN MORGAN. He co-wrote ALDEAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s recent hit, “If I Didn’t Love You," ALDEAN's current single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," and several other songs recently cut by ALDEAN.

“The first time I heard about JOHN MORGAN was a 2 a.m. phone call with ALDEAN that lasted over 30 minutes as he told me why he wanted to sign him," said BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA. "He was so excited; he didn’t want to wait until the next day to talk about offering him a deal. When we started working with JOHN, it was easy to see why JASON picked up the phone and woke me up in the middle of the night ... and I’m so glad he did!”

"Three years ago, I never would have imagined that I would be signed to one of the best labels here in NASHVILLE," said MORGAN. "I’m excited to get started on this journey and grateful for the team I have working with me."

The NORTH CAROLINA native released his debut single, “Coldest Beer in Town,” last year while touring the nation as part of ALDEAN’s “Back In the Saddle Tour.” He is working on new music being produced by ALDEAN and the Country superstar's longtime bandmates, KURT ALLISON and TULLY KENNEDY.

MORGAN is managed by MAVERICK, published by TRIPLE PLAY MUSIC and booked by THE NEAL AGENCY.

