Five Day Festival/Conference

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA)’s signature festival and conference, AMERICANAFEST, will return to NASHVILLE SEPTEMBER 13th-17th. The five day event includes three days of music business panels as part of its conference at THE WESTIN NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY; four nights of music discovery showcases WEDNESDAY - SATURDAY; and many daytime special events hosted by friends and supporters of AMERICANAFEST beginning on TUESDAY.

The AMA's AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS ceremony will once again serve as the hallmark event of the week, celebrating the Roots music community’s brightest musicians on the evening of WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th at the historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

Attendees wanting the full AMERICANAFEST experience with access to panels, showcases and all special events, should purchase a Conference + Festival Pass, which is currently priced at $349 ($249 for AMA members). Music fans who are just interested in the nighttime showcases and select special events can purchase a Festival Pass instead, currently priced at $125. These pass rates expire after APRIL 14th.

Those who have purchased passes for previous years but were unable to attend should keep an eye on their email inbox for information regarding their options for 2022. For more information on the conference/fest, click here.

