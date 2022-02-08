Eden

BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG NASHVILLE artist BROOKE EDEN has signed an exclusive management agreement with MAXIMUM ARTIST GROUP.

EDEN joins a roster that also includes NATALIE GRANT, TAUREN WELLS, CORY ASBURY, songwriter/producer BERNIE HERMS and more.

“BROOKE’s talents are obvious to anyone who has listened to her music, or been to one of her shows," said veteran artist manager and MAXIMUM founder MITCHELL SOLAREK. “But the heart of this artist, and the light she brings into every room she enters, is not only what makes her special, it's what makes me so proud and grateful to be a part of her life.”

