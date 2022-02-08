Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS explained, "Engagement is the tell-tale sign from the audience that your content is accomplishing two main goals:

Capturing Attention & Converting It Into Action

“Healthy engagement is how we leverage & convert fans into action. This is way more important than vanity metrics (the number of fans or reach).

“But we can’t convert fans into action if we don’t appear interested in them.

“When people comment – reply, acknowledge them. This is how we build the reputation as a reciprocal brand.

“We also strengthen our presence in the social space.”

