CUMULUS MEDIA Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN, PA has hired KIRA SMETHERS as its morning show co-host. She will join station veteran and morning host SAM MALONE on "The CAT Morning Crew" on weekdays from 5-10a. The station simulcasts on WWYY in THE POCONOS.

SMETHERS joins the team from LOTUS BROADCASTING in LAS VEGAS, and succeeds HANNAH BYROM, who relocated to NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 10/21/21). Before LOTUS, SMETHERS worked part-time on-air at AUDACY/ENTERCOM LAS VEGAS. She also is involved in the podcasts "Finding My Perfect Awkward" and "Free4All."

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome KIRA to the CAT COUNTRY Morning Show," said CUMULUS LEHIGH VALLEY-POCONOS VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH PEMBLETON. "Her passion, drive and understanding of audience engagement, and of social and audio evolution, captured my attention immediately. She is incredibly talented and is an exceptional complement to veteran morning host SAM MALONE and the entire CAT COUNTRY team.”

“I am pleased to welcome KIRA to the family," said CUMULUS ALLENTOWN OM and WCTO PD JERRY PADDEN. "I can’t wait for her to get out and start making new friends. Together with SAM, the LEHIGH VALLEY will love starting their day with them, on-air and online.”

"I am so excited to become part of the CAT COUNTRY team!" said SMETHERS. "I can’t wait to embrace the ALLENTOWN/BETHLEHEM community and take on a new town one pink drink at a time!”

