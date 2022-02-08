New Job Opening

ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S REAEARCH HOSPITAL, is recruiting for a Sr. Dir./Music And Audio Engagement. The new hire will lead the Music and Audio Engagement team, and create and implement innovative fundraising strategies through music and audio platforms. The position requires a "high degree and thorough knowledge of the music and audio industries," according to the job description.

Other job requirements include a bachelor's degree and eight years of music/audio industry or related experience. A master's degree is preferred. In lieu of educational requirements, candidates can have 10 or more years of experience in the music/audio industry. The job is remote, but requires travel to MEMPHIS a minimum of one week per month, and other occasions as needed.

Find more details about the job and apply here.

« see more Net News