Digital Dollars

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's 10th annual report on radio's digital sales set the industry's digital revenue at $1.5 billion in 2021, up 33% from the previous year, with a prediction of 22% growth for 2022. “The radio industry seems to have finally found its digital groove,” the report, compiled by BORRELL ASSOCIATES, proclaims, citing the average station's earnings of $36,250 in digital revenue and the average market cluster taking in $1.6 million in digital revenue for the year.

“The findings from this report highlight the rewarded efforts of stations’ digital offerings to drive results for local advertisers,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “The focus on the importance of digital training has produced dividends for stations and sellers alike. RAB continues to provide business and professional development training that will help stations to super-serve their local businesses.”

“I’m happy to report that we underestimated radio’s digital determination when we published last year’s report,” said BORRELL ASSOCIATES CEO GORDON BORRELL. “We predicted that radio would hit a double by increasing sales 18%. They hit a triple -- maybe even a home run. It’s quite impressive, especially when you see that little stat that shows how digitally savvy radio sales reps are in the eyes of local advertisers.”

The report, titled “Finally, A Digital Bounty: Radio’s Digital Sales Rise 33%,” was released TUESDAY to RAB members; RAB and BORRELL will hold a live webinar at noon (CT) FEBRUARY 16th to highlight the results.

