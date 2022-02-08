Steve Smith

Former COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming STEVE SMITH is officially back in business.

He’s reopening the doors on his award-winning consultancy, STEVE SMITH TALENT, and is taking on new clients for both radio programming in all formats and coaching air talent for all dayparts.

Check out SMITH's recent ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER interviews here and here.

Reach out to him at steve@stevesmithtalent.com, or call him at (303) 386-2660.









« see more Net News