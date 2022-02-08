Joins Cumulus Podcast Network

Podcasts from conservative "never-TRUMP" website THE BULWARK have joined the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK. The shows include CHARLIE SYKES' "THE BULWARK PODCAST"; "BEG TO DIFFER WITH MONA CHAREN"; "THE FOCUS GROUP WITH SARAH LONGWELL"; and SONNY BUNCH's "THE BULWARK GOES TO HOLLYWOOD."

“THE BULWARK is committed to building a home for the politically untethered through smart political analysis free from tribal loyalties. Our partnership with CUMULUS will enable THE BULWARK to build on its strong audience growth over the past three years," said BULWARK publisher SARAH LONGWELL. “CUMULUS is first class in political podcast advertising and we’re extremely excited to begin this partnership.”

“THE BULWARK team has spent years questioning and challenging political assumptions,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “As we enter what is sure to be one of the most closely followed election cycles, THE BULWARK will provide much for our listeners to absorb and ponder.”

