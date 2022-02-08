Charese Fruge, Dominique Higdon

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE catches up with the very busy, DOMINIQUE HIGDON, whose dual roles as the Programming Specialist and Curator for the Hip Hop department at PANDORA, and the MD for ‘Pandora Now’ on SIRIUSXM make for an engaging and exciting career.

Taking a quick look back at the past year, the dynamic HIGDON said, "In streaming and satellite radio, one of my biggest successes thus far has been the relaunch of our ‘Women in Hip Hop’ station, in which CARDI B was one of the artists that helped promote the station. This was such a huge win for me because her promoting the relaunch would aid in significant growth and listenership to the station. Lastly, being selected as a member of the Recording Academy Class of 2021 was a simple reminder that my hard work is being noticed and recognized."

