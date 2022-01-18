Goodwin

The former T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION executive charged last month in a $3.7 million embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty on one count. NASHVILLE-based former EVP/GM MELISSA GOODWIN had been charged with wire fraud by THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE for allegedly using the foundation's money in a multimillion dollar ticketing scheme (NET NEWS 1/18/22).

BILLBOARD reports that GOODWIN pleaded guilty TODAY (2/8) to a single count of wire fraud at a hearing in NASHVILLE federal court. "GOODWIN will be sentenced MAY 20," BILLBOARD reports. "She faces up to 20 years in prison, a forfeiture of $3.7 million, and a fine of up to $250,000. But she has also purportedly cooperated with prosecutors, which means they could recommend less time. GOODWIN is still facing separate civil lawsuits from the foundation, filed against her and others allegedly involved in the scheme."

In a statement released to BILLBOARD after the hearing, the T.J. MARTELL foundation said, "While today’s guilty plea and eventual sentencing will provide some sense of justice, it will not provide closure. We have filed and are pursuing civil litigation against those who we believe may have been complicit with Ms. GOODWIN and profited from her illegal activity, as well as those skilled professionals who failed to identify her scheme, allowing it to continue unchecked. We will move forward and continue the work of the FOUNDATION, and expect to announce plans in the near future.”

THE T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION, which funds innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer, has been supported by the music industry since its formation in 1975.

GOODWIN joined the FOUNDATION in 2005. She was promoted from Office and Events Mgr. for the Southern Region to Dir./Administration for the entire FOUNDATION in 2011. She was promoted again from SVP/Operations & Human Resources to EVP/GM in 2018, reporting to then CEO LAURA HEATHERLY, who quietly departed last year.

