Spotify: Follow The Money

SPOTIFY finds itself in the crosshair in the midst of its current controversy on carrying "The JOE ROGAN Experience" podcast and its role in spreading misleading COVID-19 information, prompting the exit of artists starting with NEIL YOUNG and spreading to JONI MITCHELL, NILS LOFGREN, CROSBY, STILLS & NASH and INDIA.ARIE, among others. ROGAN has also come under fire for his use of the N-word on many occasions on his podcast and off, prompting SPOTIFY to delete over 100 of his shows from is streaming service.

Now, the battle has carried over into what the world's largest streaming service pays in royalties and deals, like the $320 million it just announced it will invest in a sponsorship deal with the famed SPANISH BARCELONA football team.

SPOTIFY has always insisted there isn’t enough money in the current ‘streaming’ pie structure for songwriters to get paid more, without hurting its own ability to operate successfully, telling the COPYRIGHT ROYALTY BOARD as far back as 2016 that "lower royalty rates are critical to [its] future”.

SPOTIFY's initial appeal against the US songwriter pay rise, as adjudged by the CRB, covered the years from 2018 from 2022.

Last OCTOBER, SPOTIFY began trying to suppress songwriter streaming pay rates for the following five years (2023-2027), too, looking to keep songwriter pay at just 10.5% of its service’s revenues (with additional ‘carve out’ deductions thrown in for the latter period).

That’s around a third of what the service keeps from its subscription and ads income (i.e. a 30% cut).

The SPOTIFY deal with BARCELONA is expected to be announced this week, and will be in effect this summer after the team’s contracts with their primary sponsor, RAKUTEN, and secondary sponsor, BEKO, both end.

Last week, SPOTIFY's Q4 2021 results confirmed its paid subscriber base grew to 180 million at the end of the year, up eight million subscribers at the end of Q3 2021, but after a contentious Town Hall meeting with founder DANIEL EK, the streamer's stock price fell by a record 16% to its lowest mark in 21 months.

