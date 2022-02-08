Billy Joel (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

BILLY JOEL and his foundation are donating $1.5 million to LONG ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS in SYOSSET, according to an announcement on the performer's website..

In 2015, when the school was in danger of closing because of low enrollment, JOEL came to the rescue with a $1 million donation.



Now, the HICKSVILLE/LEVITTON native, has once again pledged, through his BILLY JOEL FOUNDATION, another $1.5 million.

Said DR. ROBERT DILLON, superintendent for NASSAU BOCES, which is in charge of the school, "Our kids, like any other kids, are very impressionable. When someone of this stature pays attention, it really means something. You see stars on TV, you see them in the media, but here's an individual who's stepped up to work with them and say that they are important."

In the fall, the school, which was founded in 1973, will launch a journalism program, along with game design and film-making programs, all with money from JOEL's non-profit.

According to NEWSDAY, there are currently about 200 students enrolled in the school and it's expected to admit approximately 300 students in the fall.

Wrote JOEL and wife ALEXIS on the site, “We are incredibly proud of LIHSA’s momentum and positive impact on the next generation of artists from LONG ISLAND. The vision of NASSAU BOCES and the LIHSA team to develop a creative [Career and Technical Education] curriculum inspired us to continue our support.”

« see more Net News