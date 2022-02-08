Drew Cain

Media workflow software provider vCREATIVE has named DREW CAIN SVP/Technology., where he will oversee the company's product development team, platform operations, security and IT, and will report directly to CEO SUSIE HEDRICK.

CAIN brings 25 years of development experience and an extensive background in media ad tech to vCREATIVE, where he will expand its capabilities and increase the velocity of innovation for all products, including vPRO, the recently released multichannel productivity solution.

Commented HEDRICK “vCREATIVE is on a tremendous growth trajectory, adding new services and more value for our customers at a rapid pace. DREW is a proven technology leader who has demonstrated how important the overlap of technology and business enablement can be. It’s his blend of digital experience, vision, innovation, and trusted leadership that made him the perfect candidate for the role.”

CAIN most recently held senior engineering roles and oversaw mission critical cloud infrastructure projects at SIMPLI FI, helping to design, code and deploy products that optimized workflow and provided omnichannel programmatic advertising solutions across CTV, audio, mobile, display, and other media types.

He added, “I am thrilled to join vCREATIVE during this exciting period of growth and change in the industry. As advertising spend continues to transition from linear to digital, we will work together to accelerate the delivery of new products, features, and integrations with a focus on enabling the ongoing future success of our customers. vCREATIVE has a fantastic reputation as a trusted partner to the media industry and I look forward to being part of such an incredible team.”

