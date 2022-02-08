Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett / Columbia / Sony)

ADELE was the big winner at the BRIT AWARDS, with three victories for her "30" album, winning Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for "Easy On Me." ADELE also performed on the show, which was hosted by MO GILLIGAN and aired live from O2 ARENA in LONDON in the U.K. on ITV and globally on YOUTUBE.

Among other winners were LITTLE SIMZ, WOLF ALICE, BECKY HILL and OLIVIA RODRIGO, as well as BRIT Rising Star HOLLY HUMBERSTONE. POLYDOR led label winners with five awards, followed by COLUMBIA with three; UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP led corporate winners with six wins (for six different artists, plus one as digital distributor for WOLF ALICE via INGROOVES), followed by SONY MUSIOC with four and WARNER MUSIC with three. The show was the first time the BRITS eliminated gender-based categories.

“I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers,” said ADELE. “I always love coming and the BRITs has always been such a big part of my career, from way back when I was a… foetus.”

BRIT Awards 2022 winners

Artist Of The Year: ADELE

Group: WOLF ALICE

Song Of The Year: "Easy On Me," ADELE

Best New Artist: LITTLE SIMZ

Album Of The Year: "30," ADELE

GENRE CATEGORIES

Rock/Alternative: SAM FENDER

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap: DAVE

Dance: BECKY HILL

Pop/R&B: DUA LIPA

International Artist: BILLIE EILISH

International Group: SILK SONIC/BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK

International Song Of The Year: "Good 4 U," OLIVIA RODRIGO

Rising Star: HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Songwriter Of The Year: ED SHEERAN

Producer Of The Year: INFLO

« see more Net News