ADELE was the big winner at the BRIT AWARDS with three victories for her "30" album, winning. Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for "Easy On Me."

ADELE also performed on the show at LONDON's Q2 ARENA, airing live on iTV, iTV HUB and YOUTUBE around the world.

New artists and first-time winners included LITTLE SIMZ, WOLF ALICE, BECKY HILL and OLIVIA RODRIGO, as well as BRIT RISING STAR HOLLY HUMBERSTONE.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian MO GILLIGAN making his debut in the role. It also marked the first year that gender-based categories were eliminated, while ADELE won the UK artist category, BILLIE EILISH won for international. Like 2021’s BRITs, women (or groups featuring women) dominated the awards, with 10 out of 15 wins.

POLYDOR scored the most wins on the night (five), followed by COLUMBIA with three.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP came out on top as a corporate group with six wins for six different artists (plus their role as digital distributor for WOLF ALICE via INGROOVES). SONY MUSIC had four victories (including for LITTLE SIMZ as parent of AWAL), while WARNER MUSIC had three.

While the pandemic prevented appearances by international artists, the show featured all five Artist Of The Year nominees: ADELE, ED SHEERAN, DAVE, LITTLE SIMZ and SAM FENDER. Other performers included ANNE-MARIE with KSI and DIGITAL FARM ANIMALS, and HOLLY HUMBERSTONE.

The BRITs opened with an unlikely rock-pop mash-up between SHEERAN and BRING ME THE HORIZON. LITTLE SIMZ gave one of the standout performances on the same stage she had graced six months’ earlier when the O2 re-opened with a gig from GORILLAZ. LIAM GALLAGHER performed "Everything’s Electric," which is chasing a Top 10 U.K.entry this week.

ADELE’s majestic rendition of "I Drink Wine" had fans chanting for more. She became the first solo artist to triumph in the Album Of The Year category three times. Her total of 12 BRITs (including the first-ever RISING STAR trophy in 2008) makes her the most successful female solo artist. ROBBIE WILLIAMS has 13 as a solo act as well as wins with TAKE THAT.

“I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers,” said ADELE after her Song Of The Year victory for "Easy On Me." “I always love coming and the BRITs has always been such a big part of my career, from way back when I was a… foetus.”

BRIT Awards 2022 winners

Artist Of The Year: ADELE

Group: WOLF ALICE

Song Of The Year: "Easy On Me," ADELE

Best New Artist: LITTLE SIMZ

Album Of The Year: "30," ADELE

GENRE CATEGORIES

Rock/Alternative: SAM FENDER

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap: DAVE

Dance: BECKY HILL

Pop/R&B: DUA LIPA

International Artist: BILLIE EILISH

International Group: SILK SONIC/BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK

International Song Of The Year: "Good 4 U," OLIVIA RODRIGO

Rising Star: HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Songwriter Of The Year: ED SHEERAN

Producer Of The Year: INFLO

