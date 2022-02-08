Entries Now Open

Entries are now being accepted for the 2022 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS.

This year's competition will have 14 categories, including the returning "Creative Use of Sound Design" award, a new “Creative Radio Campaign by a Radio Station or Group” category, and a Best of Show award at the option of the judges. Also returning is the "Student-Produced Radio Commercial "category.

Entries will be accepted through APRIL 6th, with finalists announced in mid-MAY and winners announced in a live event on JUNE 9th at SONY HALL in NEW YORK.

