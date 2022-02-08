Reups With AdLarge

ADLARGE and NIELSEN have entered into a multi-year renewal agreement for NIELSEN AUDIO measurement,with ADLARGE continuing its participation in RADAR, the NIELSEN audio service that provides commercial ratings and the forecast of a network’s audience delivery.

Said ADLARGE MEDIA Chief Revenue Officer DON WACHSMITH, “RADAR continues to be an extremely integral part of the purchasing and decision making process for advertisers. Subscribers are required to adhere to strict guidelines in order to provide agencies with secure and accurate information. RADAR’s measurement data remains the most proven and reliable in the marketplace today.”

Added NIELSEN AUDIO SVP/National Audio Services BRUCE SUPOVITZ, “ADLARGE is an audio powerhouse, and we are pleased to continue our relationship. ADLARGE offers a tremendous breadth of scale by focusing on all audio environments, across all platforms, and we look forward to continuing to empower them with capabilities that optimize their national sales inventory.”

