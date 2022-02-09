Silver Baton

Two podcasts were among the 16 winners of the COLUMBIA JOURNALISM SCHOOL's 2022 ALFRED I. DUPONT-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY AWARDS for public service reporting. The podcasts honored with DUPONT Awards were WNYC STUDIOS and the HISTORY CHANNEL's "BLINDSPOT: TULSA BURNING" and STITCHER's "ACCORDING TO NEED." In addition, NPR and "PLANET MONEY" shared an award with PBS' "FRONTLINE" for "WASTE LAND," an audio probe of the oil industry and plastic recycling.

DUPONT Dir. LISA R. COHEN said, "Under these extraordinary circumstances, with reporters working remotely due to covid-related risks and restrictions, the 2022 winning stories are especially deserving of the recognition a coveted DUPONT Silver Baton brings."

PBS won four awards, with the "FRONTLINE" honor joining two awards for "INDEPENDENT LENS" and one for "POV"; CBS NEWS and anchor NORAH O'DONNELL, THE NEW YORK TIMES, APPLE TV, AMAZON STUDIOS, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS, VICE NEWS, and four local TV stations, SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KNXV-TV (ABC 15)/PHOENIX, TEGNA ABC affiliate KXTV (ABC 10), TEGNA NBC affiliate KARE-TV/MINNEAPOLIS, and NBC O&O KNTV (NBC BAY AREA)/SAN JOSE-SAN FRANCISCO, also won awards.

